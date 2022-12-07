Home States Andhra Pradesh

84k elected representatives to attend YSRC’s Jaya Ho BC Mahasabha

84k elected representatives expected to attend meet; CM to highlight BC empowerment

Published: 07th December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The decked up venue of Jayaho BC Maha Sabha at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 84,000 elected representatives from sarpanch to Member of Parliament belonging to YSRC and leaders from Backward Classes are expected to attend Jayaho BC Maha Sabha to be held in Vijayawada on Wednesday. KinjarapuThe party is organising the meeting on par with the recently held party plenary, which was attended by lakhs of YSRC cadres.

“With only BC leaders attending the meeting, this will be like a mini version of the YSRC plenary. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will address the meeting, will be the only non-BC leader,’’ a senior leader commented.

Considering the fact that BCs constitute a major chunk of electorate in the State, the YSRC has planned the meeting to highlight the welfare schemes and development activities taken up by the government for the social, economic and political empowerment of Backward Classes.

“The YSRC stands as the backbone of BCs. We have done more than what we promised for BCs and they are progressing well,’’ said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. The Chief Minister had made amendments to the existing Acts to give more nominated posts to SCs, STs and BCs.

“Of the 196 agriculture marketing committee posts in the State, 76 which amount to 39% have been given to BCs. The government has also nominated 201 BCs to the posts of directors to various corporations which comes to 42%,’’ the Assembly Speaker explained.

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuru Venkata Nageswara Rao said the Opposition TDP is feeling jittery with the YSRC’s Jayaho BC Maha Sabha as the meeting will be a platform for the party to tell BCs the good that the government did for them. “We can say what we did for the backward communities in the three-and-half years. Can the TDP do so?’’ he questioned.

The minister said TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has no more right to speak about BCs. “We have given four Rajya Sabha seats to BCs while the TDP has not accommodated a single BC in the Upper House from the party,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, party sources said the Chief Minister will  highlight a plethora of development schemes and the financial assistance given by his government to various backward classes in his address at the Maha Sabha. “The Chief Minister will also target the Opposition TDP as to how it failed to empower BCs,’’ YSRC sources said.

