Ad hoc panel take over of APHAA stayed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, on Tuesday gave an interim stay on the orders issued by a single judge directing the ad hoc committee to take charge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHAA).

Hearing the petition filed by APHAA president K Janakirami Reddy and general secretary K Narsi Reddy, challenging the verdict of single judge, the bench found fault with unilateral decision of Bar Council chairman Ganta Rama Rao in constituting the ad hoc committee with seven members without discussing the matter in the general body of the Bar Council.

Pointing out at the resolution of the Bar Council extending the tenure of the current executive council of APHAA till 2023, the court questioned how can bar the council chairman appoint an ad hoc committee. It observed that is not proper for the courts to intervene in a dispute between two groups of advocates. It opined that advocates are capable enough to set right their affairs.

When one group has complained that elections were not held, another group should be allowed to put forth its arguments, but giving orders immediately after receiving complaint is not proper.The court asked the current executive committee of APHAA to be prepared for elections and submit the election schedule in the next hearing and posted the case to December 14.

Stating that after the tenure of APHAA ended on March 31 this year, the Bar Council has not taken steps to conduct elections, advocate N Vijayabhaskar Reddy filed a petition in the High Court. Hearing the petition. Justice B Devanand directed the Bar Council to file an affidavit detailing its plan of action in view of the petitioner’s complaint. Following it, the Bar Council constituted an ad hoc committee with seven members and submitted the same to the court.

The single judge on December 1 issued orders asking the ad hoc committee to take over the APHAA. During the case hearing, senior advocate CV Mohan Reddy said the single judge had issued order without allowing the respondents to put forth their arguments.

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, on Tuesday gave an interim stay on the orders issued by a single judge directing the ad hoc committee to take charge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHAA). Hearing the petition filed by APHAA president K Janakirami Reddy and general secretary K Narsi Reddy, challenging the verdict of single judge, the bench found fault with unilateral decision of Bar Council chairman Ganta Rama Rao in constituting the ad hoc committee with seven members without discussing the matter in the general body of the Bar Council. Pointing out at the resolution of the Bar Council extending the tenure of the current executive council of APHAA till 2023, the court questioned how can bar the council chairman appoint an ad hoc committee. It observed that is not proper for the courts to intervene in a dispute between two groups of advocates. It opined that advocates are capable enough to set right their affairs. When one group has complained that elections were not held, another group should be allowed to put forth its arguments, but giving orders immediately after receiving complaint is not proper.The court asked the current executive committee of APHAA to be prepared for elections and submit the election schedule in the next hearing and posted the case to December 14. Stating that after the tenure of APHAA ended on March 31 this year, the Bar Council has not taken steps to conduct elections, advocate N Vijayabhaskar Reddy filed a petition in the High Court. Hearing the petition. Justice B Devanand directed the Bar Council to file an affidavit detailing its plan of action in view of the petitioner’s complaint. Following it, the Bar Council constituted an ad hoc committee with seven members and submitted the same to the court. The single judge on December 1 issued orders asking the ad hoc committee to take over the APHAA. During the case hearing, senior advocate CV Mohan Reddy said the single judge had issued order without allowing the respondents to put forth their arguments.