Cyclone Mandous puts Andhra on alert

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The impact of the cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, which will be named Cyclone Mandous when formed, is likely on four southern districts of Andhra Pradesh -- Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Anantapur.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday night and into a cyclone storm by Wednesday evening. It may reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8th morning. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated places, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in both south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region for three days from December 8 to 10. Wind speed is likely to be 50 to 60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph. South coastal districts may also experience heavy rains in isolated areas on December 7.

Light to moderate rain is likely at several places for three days starting December 8 in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema, while it will be in a few places of north coastal districts. Apprising Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba of the evolving situation during a video conference, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said district administrations concerned have been put on high alert, and 11 SDRF and 10 NDRF teams stationed for rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Secretary informed that control rooms have been set up at mandal, district, and state levels to extend assistance, besides monitoring the situation. Officials have been instructed to strengthen weak bunds of water bodies and take measures to prevent breaches to reservoirs, he added. In view of the rough sea conditions, already being experienced along the coastal southern districts, fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea and those who went out for fishing have been alerted and called back.

The Cabinet Secretary advised the Chief Secretary to focus on low-lying areas and people living in huts and kutcha houses in the districts which are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. AP State Disaster Management Authority is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with administrations of Nellore, Tirupati, Annamaiah, Prakasam, and YSR Kadapa districts.

CYCLONIC STORM MAY REACH SOUTH COASTS OF AP & TN

The cyclonic storm may reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8th. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south AP coasts

VIJAYAWADA: The impact of the cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, which will be named Cyclone Mandous when formed, is likely on four southern districts of Andhra Pradesh -- Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Anantapur. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday night and into a cyclone storm by Wednesday evening. It may reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8th morning. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated places, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in both south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region for three days from December 8 to 10. Wind speed is likely to be 50 to 60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph. South coastal districts may also experience heavy rains in isolated areas on December 7. Light to moderate rain is likely at several places for three days starting December 8 in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema, while it will be in a few places of north coastal districts. Apprising Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba of the evolving situation during a video conference, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said district administrations concerned have been put on high alert, and 11 SDRF and 10 NDRF teams stationed for rescue and relief operations. The Chief Secretary informed that control rooms have been set up at mandal, district, and state levels to extend assistance, besides monitoring the situation. Officials have been instructed to strengthen weak bunds of water bodies and take measures to prevent breaches to reservoirs, he added. In view of the rough sea conditions, already being experienced along the coastal southern districts, fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea and those who went out for fishing have been alerted and called back. The Cabinet Secretary advised the Chief Secretary to focus on low-lying areas and people living in huts and kutcha houses in the districts which are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. AP State Disaster Management Authority is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with administrations of Nellore, Tirupati, Annamaiah, Prakasam, and YSR Kadapa districts. CYCLONIC STORM MAY REACH SOUTH COASTS OF AP & TN The cyclonic storm may reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8th. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south AP coasts