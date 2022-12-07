Home States Andhra Pradesh

Girl gets trapped between platform and train; rescued in Andhra Pradesh

The efforts and planning of the GRP, RPF and engineering staff received wide acclaim for doing a credible job to rescue the girl alive.

Published: 07th December 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

TRAPPED

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police along with railway engineering personnel rescuing the trapped girl (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A jaw-dropping incident took place at Duvvada railway station, here on Wednesday morning, wherein a girl accidentally fell down and got trapped between the platform and railway compartment while alighting from the 17243 Guntur - Rayagada passenger train.

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police along with railway engineering personnel immediately swung into action to rescue the trapped girl. They made her comfortable before initiating the rescue operation. They cut the platform edge and retrieved the girl from the trap ending her ordeal. The injured girl was shifted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police along with railway engineering personnel rescuing the trapped girl

According to information, the girl hails from Annavaram and travels to her college in Visakhapatnam in train daily. The efforts and planning of the GRP, RPF and engineering staff received wide acclaim for doing a credible job to rescue the girl alive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duvvada railway station 17243 Guntur - Rayagada passenger train
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp