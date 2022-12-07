Girl gets trapped between platform and train; rescued in Andhra Pradesh
The efforts and planning of the GRP, RPF and engineering staff received wide acclaim for doing a credible job to rescue the girl alive.
VISAKHAPATNAM: A jaw-dropping incident took place at Duvvada railway station, here on Wednesday morning, wherein a girl accidentally fell down and got trapped between the platform and railway compartment while alighting from the 17243 Guntur - Rayagada passenger train.
Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police along with railway engineering personnel immediately swung into action to rescue the trapped girl. They made her comfortable before initiating the rescue operation. They cut the platform edge and retrieved the girl from the trap ending her ordeal. The injured girl was shifted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.
According to information, the girl hails from Annavaram and travels to her college in Visakhapatnam in train daily. The efforts and planning of the GRP, RPF and engineering staff received wide acclaim for doing a credible job to rescue the girl alive.