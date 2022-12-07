Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lower court asked to hear revision plea

Narayana was earlier arrested in the SSC paper leak case and produced before the magistrate.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court said the revision petition filed by police before the sessions court against granting of bail by the magistrate court, has the merit of being heard. The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by P Narayana, former minister, that the revision petition does not have maintainability.

Narayana was earlier arrested in the SSC paper leak case and produced before the magistrate. Narayana was granted bail. The police filed the revision petition against the magistrate granting bail to Narayana and the sessions court cancelled the bail and asked him to surrender.

Narayana went for an appeal against the sessions court order before the HC and got relief. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy said the magistrate had only refused judicial remand and did not grant bail. The HC directed the sessions court to hear the petition in four weeks time. It asked police not to take any action against Narayana till then.

