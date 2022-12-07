Mandous to reach AP, TN by Dec 8: IMD
According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday night and into a cyclone storm by Wednesday evening.
VIJAYAWADA: The impact of the cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, which will be named Cyclone Mandous when formed, is likely on four southern districts of Andhra Pradesh — Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Anantapur.
It may reach southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south AP coasts by the morning of December 8. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south AP coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.