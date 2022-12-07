Home States Andhra Pradesh

Neighbour kills 29-year-old woman over petty issue

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, said CI Madhu.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A 29-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by her neighbour at her residence over a petty issue here on Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Padmavati Bai (29), a resident of Masanampeta street in Kadiri town.

According to Kadiri urban CI Tammisetti Madhu, the deceased along with her husband Rajesh, a dancer by profession, and her three children reside at Masanampeta street. On Tuesday morning, the Padmavathi’s neighbour Vemanna Nayak got into an argument over the wastewater from Padmavathi’s washing machine entering into house premises.

In a fit of rage, Vemanna Nayak and his son attacked Padmavathi violently striking her with a stone and leading to her instantaneous death. On learning about the incident, the police visited the spot and shifted the body to Kadiri government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, said CI Madhu.

