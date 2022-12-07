Home States Andhra Pradesh

No real empowerment of BCs under YSRC regime: Atchan

TDP politburo member Chintakayala Ayyana Patrudu alleged that all castes were suffering under the YSRC regime.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu comimg out of the Kasibugga DSP office in Srikakulam

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Backward Class leaders on Tuesday lambasted the ruling YSRC for taking BCs in the State for a ride with false assurances and described Jayaho BC Maha Sabha in Vijayawada as another attempt to deceive BCs, which will be an utter flop like Rayalaseema Garjana organised in Kurnool on Monday demanding setting up of judicial capital in Kurnool.

Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating a photo exhibition to highlight the ‘injustice’ done to BCs by the YSRC  government at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said Telugu Desam means a BC party and since its inception, the party strove for BC welfare and BCs stood by the party. “There is a strong bond between BCs and TDP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conspiring to break it,” he alleged.

When 214 lakh BCs are there in the State, only 47 lakh are getting the government benefits, that too in a meagre manner under Navaratnalu. “Are the others not BCs? Why are they being ignored? It it because they don’t support YSRC,” he asked.

TDP politburo member Chintakayala Ayyana Patrudu alleged that all castes were suffering under the YSRC regime. He demanded that Jagan explain why BC Maha Sabha is being held. “Does he, who is betraying the trust of BCs, has any moral right to organise such a meeting,” he asked.

