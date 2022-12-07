Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smartwatch brought Tejaswi's killer to her doorstep

Even after this, he started pestering her to continue the relationship

Published: 07th December 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson V Padma consoles the victim’s family members at Guntur GGH on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Investigation into the murder of Tejaswi, a young medico, at Takkellapadu village in Guntur district on Monday night is throwing up chilling details. Her stalker Gnaneswar tracked her through her smartwatch after she shifted to her friend’s residence to avoid him.

Gnaneswar (22), a software engineer, had befriended Tejaswi (20) on instagram a couple of years ago. He slit her throat after she refused to marry him and attempted suicide. Gnaneswar was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

During questioning, Gnaneswar told police that he had tracked the medico with the help of the smartwatch she was wearing. “The victim shifted to her friend’s house in Takkellapadu to avoid Gnaneswar. The accused, however, came to know about the whereabouts of Tejaswi with the help of the smartwatch she was wearing as it was connected to his mobile,” police said.

According to police, Gnaneswar is a software engineer employed in Hyderabad but had been working from home in Vuyyur. Tejaswi was also a native of Vuyyur but used to stay with her aunt in Vijayawada as her parents moved to Mumbai. A few months back, Tejaswi decided to end their friendship and informed the same to Gnaneswar but the latter refused. The Nuzvid police have reportedly counselled Gnaneswar in the presence of his father and asked him not to trouble the girl.

Even after this, he started pestering her to continue the relationship. Last week, Tejaswi moved to Takkellapadu to avoid the accused and to prepare for exams, police said.

Speaking to TNIE, Pedakakani circular inspector Suresh Babu said parents of the victim were in shock not only because of her murder but also because she had never informed them that she was being harassed. AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma instructed the police to speed up investigation.

