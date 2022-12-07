Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara University ranks first in AD Scientific Index in AP

The V-C congratulated all teaching and research students and appealed everyone to focus on qualitative research to make it a world class University.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati ranked first on AD Scientific Index (Alper - Doger Scientific Index) Rankings - 2023 in Andhra Pradesh, said Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy. Furthermore, AD Scientific Index analyzes academic studies from 216 countries, 19,533 universities/institutions and 1,193,479 scientists by using numerous criteria to present results used for the evaluation of productivity and efficiency by individuals and institutions.

The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) provides evaluations of journals and universities based on the scientific performance and added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists. This new index has been developed by using the total and last 5 years’ values of the i10-index, h-index, and citation scores in Google Scholar.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy informed that Sri Venkateswara University secured first rank in Andhra Pradesh, 162nd rank of 3616 Universities in India, 884th Rank of 10,117 Universities in Asia, 3032nd Rank of 19,513 Universities in the world. SV University is in top 5% of the Universities in India, top 8.73% Universities in Asia, Top 15% Universities in World.

Appreciating the scholarly achievements of SV University, Raja Reddy reiterated that the University being a research-intensive that believes in high-quality teaching in relation to utility-based scientific research. He also emphasized that the excellence and diversity of our research across various departments are well reflected in our achievements in fundamental and applied research, which position us aptly to make significant contributions to the National innovation agenda.

The V-C congratulated all teaching and research students and appealed everyone to focus on qualitative research to make it a world class University.

