Home States Andhra Pradesh

Talks on pension scheme remain inconclusive again

Published: 07th December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Pension scheme

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between the Group of Ministers and employees’ organisations held on Tuesday, again remained inconclusive, with employees demanding that Old Pension Scheme be implemented, while rejecting the proposed GPS.

In an official press release, the government said the meeting between the GoM and the representatives of employees organisations was held in a cordial manner and several issues, including financial matters were discussed at length.

On the other hand, AP Joint Action Committee representing government employees organisations said they only took the demands of the employees to the notice of GoM and assurance was given to discuss those issues with GAD and finance department officials.

JAC leaders Bopparaju and YV Rao said as informed to the GoM that they would not attend meetings on CPS, they had decided not to attend the meeting, but when informed that the meeting was to discuss pending issues pertaining to employees, they attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp