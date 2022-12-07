Talks on pension scheme remain inconclusive again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between the Group of Ministers and employees’ organisations held on Tuesday, again remained inconclusive, with employees demanding that Old Pension Scheme be implemented, while rejecting the proposed GPS.

In an official press release, the government said the meeting between the GoM and the representatives of employees organisations was held in a cordial manner and several issues, including financial matters were discussed at length.

On the other hand, AP Joint Action Committee representing government employees organisations said they only took the demands of the employees to the notice of GoM and assurance was given to discuss those issues with GAD and finance department officials.

JAC leaders Bopparaju and YV Rao said as informed to the GoM that they would not attend meetings on CPS, they had decided not to attend the meeting, but when informed that the meeting was to discuss pending issues pertaining to employees, they attended the meeting.

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between the Group of Ministers and employees’ organisations held on Tuesday, again remained inconclusive, with employees demanding that Old Pension Scheme be implemented, while rejecting the proposed GPS. In an official press release, the government said the meeting between the GoM and the representatives of employees organisations was held in a cordial manner and several issues, including financial matters were discussed at length. On the other hand, AP Joint Action Committee representing government employees organisations said they only took the demands of the employees to the notice of GoM and assurance was given to discuss those issues with GAD and finance department officials. JAC leaders Bopparaju and YV Rao said as informed to the GoM that they would not attend meetings on CPS, they had decided not to attend the meeting, but when informed that the meeting was to discuss pending issues pertaining to employees, they attended the meeting.