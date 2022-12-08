Annavaram temple gets Rs 20 crore income

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The famous pilgrim centre Lord Satyanarayana swami temple at Annavaram received revenue of Rs 20 crore in Kartika masam, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Endowmenets Medipalli Vijayaraju.He said that Annavaram temple stood first in getting highest revenue during Kartika masam in the entire combined Godavari districts.

He said that Dwaraka Tirumala shrine in West Godavari receives Rs 7.15 crore, whereas Vadapalli Venkateswara Swamy temple getsRs 1.02 crore, Antarvedi Laminarasimha Swamy temple getsRs 81.45 lakh and many other temples received good income. He said that endowments department has made good arrangements for the Kartika masam and ahout 20 lakh piligrims had offered pujas at Annavaram temple.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The famous pilgrim centre Lord Satyanarayana swami temple at Annavaram received revenue of Rs 20 crore in Kartika masam, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Endowmenets Medipalli Vijayaraju.He said that Annavaram temple stood first in getting highest revenue during Kartika masam in the entire combined Godavari districts. He said that Dwaraka Tirumala shrine in West Godavari receives Rs 7.15 crore, whereas Vadapalli Venkateswara Swamy temple getsRs 1.02 crore, Antarvedi Laminarasimha Swamy temple getsRs 81.45 lakh and many other temples received good income. He said that endowments department has made good arrangements for the Kartika masam and ahout 20 lakh piligrims had offered pujas at Annavaram temple.