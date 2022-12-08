Backward Classes are DNA of TDP, asserts Chandrababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Both the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP are making every effort to lure Backward Classes, who consist of more than half of the total population of the State. On a day when the YSRC organised Jayaho BC Maha Sabha to highlight its commitment for their welfare, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and claimed that BCs are DNA of TDP and TDP is in the hearts of BCs.

While Naidu confined himself to a two-line tweet, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh launched a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing him of betraying BCs in all aspects.Stating that no chief minister except Jagan did such a gross injustice to BCs, Lokesh demanded that Jagan tender an apology to BCs for reducing the quota for them in the local bodies from 34% provided by the TDP to 24%. Was it not a betrayal on the part of the YSRC government to divert the sub-plan funds meant for the economic uplift of 2.7 crore BCs in the State? he questioned. “After breaking the backbone of BCs, Jagan has no moral right to speak about BCs,” asserted Lokesh.

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna maintained that he was ready to prove the injustice done by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to BCs, besides highlighting Telugu Desam’s commitment to their empowerment.Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Venkanna felt that Jagan organised the BC meet as part of the YSRC election stunt. “But BCs will not trust Jagan as YSRC leaders harassed and grabbed their lands in the past three-and-a- half years,” he observed.

Naidu to tour Guntur, Bapatla from today

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will make a three-day visit to Guntur and Bapatla districts from Thursday to participate in ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’. As part of his visit, Naidu will conduct roadshows and address public meetings. The TDP chief will also interact with farmers and students during his tour

VIJAYAWADA: Both the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP are making every effort to lure Backward Classes, who consist of more than half of the total population of the State. On a day when the YSRC organised Jayaho BC Maha Sabha to highlight its commitment for their welfare, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and claimed that BCs are DNA of TDP and TDP is in the hearts of BCs. While Naidu confined himself to a two-line tweet, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh launched a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing him of betraying BCs in all aspects.Stating that no chief minister except Jagan did such a gross injustice to BCs, Lokesh demanded that Jagan tender an apology to BCs for reducing the quota for them in the local bodies from 34% provided by the TDP to 24%. Was it not a betrayal on the part of the YSRC government to divert the sub-plan funds meant for the economic uplift of 2.7 crore BCs in the State? he questioned. “After breaking the backbone of BCs, Jagan has no moral right to speak about BCs,” asserted Lokesh. TDP leader Buddha Venkanna maintained that he was ready to prove the injustice done by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to BCs, besides highlighting Telugu Desam’s commitment to their empowerment.Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Venkanna felt that Jagan organised the BC meet as part of the YSRC election stunt. “But BCs will not trust Jagan as YSRC leaders harassed and grabbed their lands in the past three-and-a- half years,” he observed. Naidu to tour Guntur, Bapatla from today TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will make a three-day visit to Guntur and Bapatla districts from Thursday to participate in ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’. As part of his visit, Naidu will conduct roadshows and address public meetings. The TDP chief will also interact with farmers and students during his tour