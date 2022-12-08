DCI gets Rs 60 crore contract for dredging of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag based Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has been awarded Rs 60 crore contract on Wednesday, for reclamation and dredging of Numaligarh Refinery Limited and crude oil import terminal (COIT) plot at Paradip for the financial year of 2022-23.The contract awarded to the DCI by the NRL includes transportation and pumping of dredge material from Paradip Port Authority sand trap to NRL (COIT) plot. This contract is like feather on the cap of Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Vizag, which is aiming to earn Rs 1000 crore for this financial year 2022-23.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag based Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has been awarded Rs 60 crore contract on Wednesday, for reclamation and dredging of Numaligarh Refinery Limited and crude oil import terminal (COIT) plot at Paradip for the financial year of 2022-23.The contract awarded to the DCI by the NRL includes transportation and pumping of dredge material from Paradip Port Authority sand trap to NRL (COIT) plot. This contract is like feather on the cap of Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Vizag, which is aiming to earn Rs 1000 crore for this financial year 2022-23.