Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five stolen two-wheelers recovered, four arrested

During interrogation, the police said, they found the  suspects were also accused in similar cases of vehicle thefts.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested four accused and recovered stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Repalle on Wednesday. According to police, the accused Abdul Sameer, P Venkatesh, G Bhavani Prasad, and P Raviteja residents of Repalle town, started bike thefts to earn easy money. On November 25, they stole a two-wheeler parked on the road.

After receiving several complaints of bike thefts, superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, Repalle town police station circle inspector T Vijayachandra registered a case and formed a special team. The police traced the four accused at Penumudi checkpost on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the police said, they found the  suspects were also accused in similar cases of vehicle thefts. Five motorcycles were recovered with the information given by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp