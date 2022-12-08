Five stolen two-wheelers recovered, four arrested

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested four accused and recovered stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Repalle on Wednesday. According to police, the accused Abdul Sameer, P Venkatesh, G Bhavani Prasad, and P Raviteja residents of Repalle town, started bike thefts to earn easy money. On November 25, they stole a two-wheeler parked on the road.

After receiving several complaints of bike thefts, superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, Repalle town police station circle inspector T Vijayachandra registered a case and formed a special team. The police traced the four accused at Penumudi checkpost on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the police said, they found the suspects were also accused in similar cases of vehicle thefts. Five motorcycles were recovered with the information given by them.

