Guntur citizens await long-pending Shankarvilas flyover extension

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The traffic woes of commuters may soon be resolved as the extension of the Shankarvilas flyover has been set in motion after a long time.As the city has been expanding with the increasing population, vehicular traffic has also been increasing gradually.

Shankarvilas flyover, which was constructed six decades ago by the Roads and Buildings department, is unable to cater to the needs of the city. According to official records, there are over 6.5 lakh vehicles in Guntur city including 4.5 lakh two -wheelers, around 20,000 to 30,000 cars and 2,000 school, college, and city buses and about 20,000 autos.

Traffic jams have become a common occurrence during the rush hours from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, as over 60,000 vehicles pass over the flyover causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.Though the extension of the bridge has been on the cards for over a decade now, no action had been taken regarding it. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit on November 11 to the city, Guntur MLAs Musthafa and Maddali Giridhar made a request.

After this, he announced a grant of Rs 131 crore for the extension of the flyover. Speaking on the occasion, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri opined that the extension of Shankarvilas railway overbridge which has been on the cards for the past few years would resolve the traffic issues, as the bridge connects Guntur east and west constituencies.

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur Roads and Buildings department superintending engineer Madhavi Sukanya informed that proposals for the preparation of a detailed project report have already been sent to the government and after getting the required permissions, it will be prepared with the estimated cost.

The GMC has already taken up road extension works of the alternative route on Donka Road area, as the traffic would be diverted once the flyover extension works start.

