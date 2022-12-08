Implead in AP reorganisation case: Vundavalli to YSRC govt

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday urged the YSRC government to implead in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA) case, which is being taken up by the Supreme Court, and file an affidavit in the court seeking protection of interests of the State.

He said the SC directed the Centre to file a counter affidavit on the APRA case on or before February 22, 2023. He demanded that the State government file an affidavit elaborating the loss being incurred by the State due to bifurcation.

Even eight years after bifurcation, the State is yet to recover from financial crisis. The former MP made it clear that he was not demanding the merger of the two States again and repeal of the Act. He is fighting against the way the Centre divided the State in an undemocratic manner.

He expressed happiness that the SC decided take up the case for hearing. For the interests of the future generations of AP, the YSRC government should file an affidavit in the court highlighting the frightening issues being confronted by the State due to bifurcation, he stressed.

“People will not excuse the ruling and opposition parties if they fail to implead in the case in the apex court. Several assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation have still remained unfulfilled even after eight years. It is a big opportunity to the State government to raise its voice in the apex court and get its genuine share from the Centre,” the former MP observed.

