Make Global Investment Summit a big draw: FM Buggana

Stating that Andhra University will be a suitable venue to organise the Global Investment Summit on March 3 and 4, the industries minister highlighted the event of logo unveiling by the CM.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:35 AM

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has directed officials to conduct the Global Investment Summit to be organised in Visakhapatnam in such a way to attract the attention of the whole world towards AP.

Holding a review meet with the higher officials of the industries department at the Secretariat on Wednesday, along with Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Buggana took stock of preparatory arrangements for the summit.

Stating that Andhra University will be a suitable venue to organise the Global Investment Summit on March 3 and 4, the industries minister highlighted the event of logo unveiling by the CM.

