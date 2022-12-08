Make Global Investment Summit a big draw: FM Buggana
Stating that Andhra University will be a suitable venue to organise the Global Investment Summit on March 3 and 4, the industries minister highlighted the event of logo unveiling by the CM.
VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has directed officials to conduct the Global Investment Summit to be organised in Visakhapatnam in such a way to attract the attention of the whole world towards AP.
Holding a review meet with the higher officials of the industries department at the Secretariat on Wednesday, along with Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Buggana took stock of preparatory arrangements for the summit.
