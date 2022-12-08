Pending salaries for doctors by Dec 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The medical and health department has informed the AP High Court that it would clear the pending salaries to be paid for the doctors engaged on contract basis during the Covid-19 pandemic, before December 9. A sum of Rs 14 lakh has been sanctioned for the Krishna district medical and health officer for clearing the salaries, the department said.

Dr Geet Satya Sai Swarup and nine other doctors filed a petition in the court seeking payment of pending salaries. When the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, the medical and health department informed the court that it would clear the salaries by December 9. The court asked the government pleader to place before it the details of the pending salaries and posted the matter after two weeks.

VIJAYAWADA: The medical and health department has informed the AP High Court that it would clear the pending salaries to be paid for the doctors engaged on contract basis during the Covid-19 pandemic, before December 9. A sum of Rs 14 lakh has been sanctioned for the Krishna district medical and health officer for clearing the salaries, the department said. Dr Geet Satya Sai Swarup and nine other doctors filed a petition in the court seeking payment of pending salaries. When the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, the medical and health department informed the court that it would clear the salaries by December 9. The court asked the government pleader to place before it the details of the pending salaries and posted the matter after two weeks.