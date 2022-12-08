Single judge’s stay on ACA results to continue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the AP High Court refused to interfere in the interim orders of the single judge bench, which stayed announcement of results of the election to the apex council of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). A petition was filed earlier by Chittoor district Cricket Association president B Vijaykumar seeking court orders for declaring P Sarathchandra Reddy, who is presently the president of ACA, as ineligible as he was facing ED probe.

The single judge bench of Justice Manavendranath Roy earlier issued interim orders putting stay on announcement of results of ACA apex council election held on December 3. The court asked the petitioners to get relief from the single judge bench itself, which would be hearing the petition on December 14.

