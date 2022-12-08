Home States Andhra Pradesh

Single judge’s stay on ACA results to continue

The single judge bench of Justice Manavendranath Roy earlier issued interim orders putting stay on announcement of results of ACA apex council election held on December 3.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the AP High Court refused to interfere in the interim orders of the single judge bench, which stayed announcement of results of the election to the apex council of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). A petition was filed earlier by Chittoor district Cricket Association president B Vijaykumar seeking court orders for declaring P Sarathchandra Reddy, who is presently the president of ACA, as ineligible as he was facing ED probe.

The single judge bench of Justice Manavendranath Roy earlier issued interim orders putting stay on announcement of results of ACA apex council election held on December 3. The court asked the petitioners to get relief from the single judge bench itself, which would be hearing the petition on December 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp