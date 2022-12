By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: At least six people, including two children, were killed and 22 others sustained injuries when a tractor they were travelling in overturned.

The incident took place at Puthalapattu-Kanipakam road in Lakshamaiahvuru, Chittoor district late on Wednesday.

The group, belonging to Jangalapalle village of Irala mandal, was heading to Jettipalle village to attend a marriage function.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Chittoor govt general hospital for treatment.

