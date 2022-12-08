Students stage protest against shortage of teachers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students of Madugula ZP High School on Wednesday held padayatra of 12 km to Mandal Education officer (MEO) office at Gurazala in Palnadu and protested against shortage of teachers.The government school strength was around 118 students and the it was recently upgraded into a high school.

The students alleged that there is only one teacher for all the students and pointed out that the shortage has been affecting their studies.The students displayed placards during the rally saying ‘We want our teachers’ to MEO office and complained same to the office.

However, Palnadu district DEO Venkatappaiah ruled out the allegations.Speaking to TNIE, DEO claimed that as many as 5 primary teachers, 4 subject wise teachers and 2 vidya volunteers are appointed during recent deputations according to the regulations and per the requirement given.

After inspecting their digital attendance, we confirmed that the teachers are attending the school and that classes are being conducted regularly, he added.After enquiring the students, he said that the officials got to know that a local fair held on Wednesday in the village, due to this several students did not attend the school and only few students were participated in the protests.

They also got to know that a few local people have provoked and misled the students to hold protest and allegedly politicized the issue.The local police were informed about the rally and instructions were given to MEO to file a police complaint against the issue.

Following this, it was known that Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy held a meeting with all mandal education officers, under the constituency to take stock of the situation in other schools and suggested the officials to take necessary action to prevent such false allegations in the future.

