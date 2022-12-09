Home States Andhra Pradesh

20-year-old rescued at Duvvada station succumbs to injuries

They informed the railway authorities who swung into action and even cut the platform to take her out.

Published: 09th December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police along with railway engineering personnel rescuing the trapped girl (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A first-year MCA student Sasikala, who was rescued on Wednesday after she got stuck between the platform and a railway compartment while alighting from a train at the Duvvada railway station succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had suffered multiple fractures and excessive internal bleeding. Her pulse rate dropped despite the best efforts of the doctors to revive her. She was stuck between the platform and the railway coach on the track for about one-and-a-half hours before she was extricated and hospitalised.

Sasikala, who belonged to Annavaram, had been studying MCA first year. She reached Duvvada railway station by Guntur Rayagada train on Wednesday. She fell down while deboarding the train. Fellow passengers tried to pull her out but could not not succeed.

They informed the railway authorities who swung into action and even cut the platform to take her out. It took almost one-and-a-half hours to rescue Sasikala. She was immediately shifted to a corporate hospital at Sheelanagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp