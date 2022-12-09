20-year-old rescued at Duvvada station succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A first-year MCA student Sasikala, who was rescued on Wednesday after she got stuck between the platform and a railway compartment while alighting from a train at the Duvvada railway station succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had suffered multiple fractures and excessive internal bleeding. Her pulse rate dropped despite the best efforts of the doctors to revive her. She was stuck between the platform and the railway coach on the track for about one-and-a-half hours before she was extricated and hospitalised.

Sasikala, who belonged to Annavaram, had been studying MCA first year. She reached Duvvada railway station by Guntur Rayagada train on Wednesday. She fell down while deboarding the train. Fellow passengers tried to pull her out but could not not succeed.

They informed the railway authorities who swung into action and even cut the platform to take her out. It took almost one-and-a-half hours to rescue Sasikala. She was immediately shifted to a corporate hospital at Sheelanagar.

