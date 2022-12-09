469 development works taken up in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The “Gadapa Gadapaku” programme undertaken by YSRC legislators may have political connotations but keeping aside politics, it is turning out to be a boon for the district. As per official sources, around 469 development works have been approved by the district administration ever since the programme began. The legislators are conducting door-to-door campaign under the programme to identify public issues at the ground level. There are 568 villages in Guntur district and for each, a ward secretariat is the in-charge. Officials have identified around 533 issues pertaining to basic amenities, pending development works and various others.

Around 469 works received approval from district collector Venu Gopal Reddy, and they include 39 in East Guntur, 56 in West Guntur, 81 in Ponnur, 122 in Tenali, 134 in Tadikonda, 18 in Prathipadu, and 19 in Mangalagiri constituencies.

Upon receiving several petitions and requests from the public, the same were passed on to the officials concerned. Out of the 469 works or projects that secured approval, 135 works worth Rs 5.13 crore fall under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department, whereas 126 works worth Rs 4.26 crore come under the Panchayat Raj department, 202 works worth Rs 20.57 crore under the Municipal Administration department and six projects worth Rs 19.61 lakh under the APCPDCL.

Approximately 201 works have already been started and around 267 projects were approved under nomination process. Tenders are called for another 202 works worth more than Rs 5 lakh, out of which 27 works are in progress. Collector Venu Gopal Reddy has been conducting review meetings regularly to inspect the progress of the works.

