5.20 lakh YSRC village chiefs likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to further strengthen the party at the grassroot level, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed party leaders to appoint 5.20 lakh village chiefs to take the government welfare measures to the doorstep of people.

Jagan held a meeting with YSRC Assembly constituency observers, district presidents and regional coordinators at his camp office on Thursday. He instructed the YSRC leaders to identify every 50 families as a cluster. “The meeting was convened for an orientation to explain the action plan on how the coordinators, presidents and observers should work in coordination to strengthen the YSRC from the grassroot level. Such a network will ensure the target of 175 out of 175. The network should be strengthened and conveners should be appointed up to village and ward secretariat level,’’ he stressed.

The procedures will be prescribed to the general coordinators, presidents and observers while the MLAs are already participating in the door-to-door campaign to reach out to the public and ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes, he said.

Along with the door-to-door campaign initiated by the government, the party activities should continue in the village and ward secretariats. A programme has been designed to meet 1.66 crore families on behalf of YSRC in 10-15 days. For this, 50 families will be mapped and a male and a female cadre will be in charge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material.

Under village and ward secretariats, there will be three conveners for the party and at least one of them should be a woman. Those having political awareness and are active should be appointed as conveners. Two such people should look after every 50 houses covering a total of 15,000 villages.

Elaborating on the networking, he said, there will be 45,000 conveners in all the village and ward secretariats. Initially, three conveners should be appointed for 15,000 secretariats who will later appoint in-charges for MLAs or Assembly constituencies. “Our hard work will certainly yield the desired results,” he asserted.

