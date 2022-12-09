Home States Andhra Pradesh

5.20 lakh YSRC village chiefs likely

Two to be appointed for each cluster of 50 families, three conveners for each secretariat

Published: 09th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan speaks at a meeting of YSRC rank and file at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to further strengthen the party at the grassroot level, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed party leaders to appoint 5.20 lakh village chiefs to take the government  welfare measures to the doorstep of people.

Jagan held a meeting with YSRC Assembly constituency observers, district presidents and regional coordinators at his camp office on Thursday. He instructed the YSRC leaders to identify every 50 families as a cluster. “The meeting was convened for an orientation to explain the action plan on how the coordinators, presidents and observers should work in coordination to strengthen the YSRC from the grassroot level. Such a network will ensure the target of 175 out of 175. The network should be strengthened and conveners should be appointed up to village and ward secretariat level,’’ he stressed. 

The procedures will be prescribed to the general coordinators, presidents and observers while the MLAs are already participating in the door-to-door campaign to reach out to the public and ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes, he said.

Along with the door-to-door campaign initiated by the government, the party activities should continue in the village and ward secretariats. A programme has been designed to meet 1.66 crore families on behalf of YSRC in 10-15 days.  For this, 50 families will be mapped and a male and a female cadre will be in charge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material.

Under village and ward secretariats, there will be three conveners for the party and at least one of them should be a woman. Those having political awareness and are active should be appointed as conveners. Two such people should look after every 50 houses covering a total of 15,000 villages. 

Elaborating on the networking, he said, there will be 45,000 conveners in all the village and ward secretariats. Initially, three conveners should be appointed for 15,000 secretariats who will later appoint in-charges for MLAs or Assembly constituencies. “Our hard work will certainly yield the desired results,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp