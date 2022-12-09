AP govt inks deal to treat patients under Aarogyasri at AIIMS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arogyasri services will shortly be made available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, announced Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini. A memorandum of understanding was entered into between the State Government and the AIIMS Mangalgiri in this regard here on Thursday Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said free health services at AIMS under Aarogyasri will be beneficial to the people from weaker sections, as they would be getting quality treatment for free.

“On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we have entered into an MoU with the AIIMS - Mangalagiri. A trial run is being conducted for the past few days and already, 100 people have been treated free of cost at AIIMS under the Aarogyasri scheme,” she said. The Minister explained that CT scanning service will also be introduced in AIIMS Mangalagiri with specific focus on cancer. She said the government intends to provide treatment on a par with international standards for cancer.

On the issue of water supply to AIIMS, she explained that six lakhs litres of water --- three lakhs each from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the Tadepalle-Managalagiri Municipal Corporation was being supplied. She directed officials to appoint Aarogyamitras for AIIMS and facilitate free transport for the people seeking treatment at AIIMS under Aarogyasri.

Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu, secretary Naveen Kumar, commissioner (family welfare) JS Nivas, Arogyasri CEO Hareendra Prasad, AIIMS Director Tripathi, medical superintendent Vamsi Krishna and others were present.

