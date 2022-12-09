AP plans roadshows abroad on global meet

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh state planned a schedule to organise roadshows to promote Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit 2023 which will be organised on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam. According to sources, the roadshows will be conducted in UAE, Taiwan, Germany, South Korea, Japan, USA, Canada, Brazil and Chile.

Whereas, domestic roadshows will be organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The government wants to attract at least Rs 10 lakh crore business investments in green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar and wind power generation, battery storage, biofuel sectors including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive, aerospace as well as defence, electric vehicle manufacturing, sunrise sectors, industrial parks, MSME Parks, port infrastructure, cargo terminals, logistics parks and warehousing. In the view of achieving the goal, the authorities are taking every initiative and to showcase the potentiality of AP in various sectors.

The working committee will monitor the arrangements and take decisions related to the summit. The government would also constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) for evaluating the working progress of the committee. The GoM will oversee the arrangements and provide guidance for smooth conduct of the summit.

According to the tentative schedule, Industries and AP maritime board departments will organise the roadshow in UAE on December 27, while, ITE&C department will conduct roadshows in Taiwan from January 15 to 18, 2023.

Similarly, Industries and Energy departments will hold roadshows in Germany from January 17 to 22 and Industries and APSFL departments will conduct roadshows in South Korea from January 19 to 23.In Japan, the roadshows will be organised from January 24 to 28 by Industries, ITE&C and AP Maritime Board.

Likewise, from February 3 to 10, the roadshows will be conducted in the USA, Canada, Brazil and Chile by the Industries, ITE&C, Tourism, Health and AP Maritime Board.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh state planned a schedule to organise roadshows to promote Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit 2023 which will be organised on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam. According to sources, the roadshows will be conducted in UAE, Taiwan, Germany, South Korea, Japan, USA, Canada, Brazil and Chile. Whereas, domestic roadshows will be organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The government wants to attract at least Rs 10 lakh crore business investments in green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar and wind power generation, battery storage, biofuel sectors including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive, aerospace as well as defence, electric vehicle manufacturing, sunrise sectors, industrial parks, MSME Parks, port infrastructure, cargo terminals, logistics parks and warehousing. In the view of achieving the goal, the authorities are taking every initiative and to showcase the potentiality of AP in various sectors. The working committee will monitor the arrangements and take decisions related to the summit. The government would also constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) for evaluating the working progress of the committee. The GoM will oversee the arrangements and provide guidance for smooth conduct of the summit. According to the tentative schedule, Industries and AP maritime board departments will organise the roadshow in UAE on December 27, while, ITE&C department will conduct roadshows in Taiwan from January 15 to 18, 2023. Similarly, Industries and Energy departments will hold roadshows in Germany from January 17 to 22 and Industries and APSFL departments will conduct roadshows in South Korea from January 19 to 23.In Japan, the roadshows will be organised from January 24 to 28 by Industries, ITE&C and AP Maritime Board. Likewise, from February 3 to 10, the roadshows will be conducted in the USA, Canada, Brazil and Chile by the Industries, ITE&C, Tourism, Health and AP Maritime Board.