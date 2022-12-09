Cyclone Mandous: Control rooms opened at Prakasam collectorate

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With Cyclone Mandous hurtling towards the coast, the Prakasam district administration has alerted all the district / mandal level officials and made precautionary arrangements to protect people from the impact of the cyclone. One emergency special control room with toll free number -1077 and phone number - 08592-241400 was established at the district collectorate to monitor and provide emergency services to the needy.

One National Disaster Response Force team led by inspector Bablu Biswas arrived here and reported to the District Revenue Officer B Chinna Obulesu on Thursday. District collector AS Dienesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with all the officials concerned and alerted all the officials of the six coastal mandals including Singarayakonda, Jarugumalli, Tangutur, Kothapatnam, Ongole, and Naguluppalapadu, in the district. Special officers have been deployed in each mandal to monitor cyclone relief works. All cyclone shelters and rehabilitation provisions were made ready for emergency situations.

