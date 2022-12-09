Home States Andhra Pradesh

People eager to dump YSRC into sea: Chandrababu

The situation is totally different with regard to TDP meetings, he said, adding that the public are turning up voluntarily.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has observed that people of the State are eagerly waiting to dump the YSRC government in the Bay of Bengal whenever the elections are held.

Kickstarting his three-day visit to Guntur and Bapatla districts on Thursday as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme, Naidu addressed a roadshow at Narakoduru in Ponnur Assembly segment. While saying that the chief minister post is not new to him, the TDP chief maintained that all his intentions are to protect the State and for the better future of children.

Terming Idemi Karma a right title for the prevailing conditions in the State, Naidu said, “Till the other day, we organised ‘Badude-Badudu’ and now we have started Idemi Karma.” Alleging that Jagan suddenly remembered Backward Classes (BCs) years after coming to power in the State, he said the public attended the YSRC meeting on Wednesday only out of fear that the welfare programmes will be discontinued, but not willingly. 

The situation is totally different with regard to TDP meetings, he said, adding that the public are turning up voluntarily. “The State no longer needs the rule of psychos. It needs the regime of the cycle (TDP symbol),” he asserted.

Pointing out that the family members of Dhulipala Narendra Kumar won the elections from Ponnur Assembly constituency for seven times, he alleged that illegal cases were foisted against Narendra. He called upon the people to join hands to unitedly wage a fight to save the State from the psycho YSRC rule.

