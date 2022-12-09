Sajjala’s merger remark leaves Telangana leaders fuming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Thursday said the party welcomes re-unification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “If there is a possibility of reversing the wheel of time or the Supreme Court directs merger of the two States as bifurcation was not done in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution, we will be the first to welcome it,’’ he said.

Responding to former MP Undavalli Arunkumar’s demand that the State implead in the petition he had filed with respect to the AP Reorganisation Act, Sajjala clarified, “Our party as well as the YSRC-led State government would like the two States to come together if there is such a possibility... since it is not possible after this many years of bifurcation, we want to fight for justice to the State and resolution of pending issues (of AP Reorganisation Act).”

Observing that the remarks of the former MP seem to be have been made to target Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for some reason, he pointed out, “The fact is that Congress and TDP have done injustice to the State. It was the YSRC alone which fought against the bifurcation of the State. We, and also CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, are unhappy with the manner in which the State was bifurcated.

If there is any possibility of reunification, the YSRC would be the first to welcome,’’ he quipped and added that the party is making all efforts for the fulfilment of AP Reorganisation Act assurances and render justice to the State. Reacting to Sajjala’s comments, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the YSRC and TRS had once again started a political drama.

“The YSRC has submitted a petition in the SC to close the pleas related to bifurcation issues but talks about rendering justice to the State with respect to APRA assurances. They are deceive the people with its dual standards, ’ ’ he alleged.

TRS LEADERS SEE MODI HAND BEHIND CONSPIRACY

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on AP government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, TRS leaders alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the conspiracy leading to the AP leader making such statements time and again. Rubbishing Sajjala’s statement, TRS MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Sajjala didn’t reveal his opinion casually. “There is a larger conspiracy at play since Modi stated in the parliament that ‘mother was killed to give birth to a baby’ in reference to the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

CPI Telangana secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, in his response to Sajjala’s comment, said it was a part of the PM’s special agenda to brush the unresolved issues of the AP Reorganisation Act under the carpet and create a rift among the people of the two States. Meanwhile, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP floor leader, said “AP leaders making such statements is not new. Congress strongly stands against such statements,”

