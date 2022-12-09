Home States Andhra Pradesh

Targeting a section in name of drama wrong: Andhra HC

Senior advocate M Venkataramana, appearing on behalf of Arya Vysyas, said Chintamani play was written in 1923 based on the prevailing social circumstances.

Published: 09th December 2022

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that it will not be silent, if differences among various groups are instigated in the name of culture and arts. Hearing a PIL filed by Narasapuram MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Thursday,  challenging the ban imposed on Chintamani drama, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, observed that in the name of drama, targeting a section of society is not good.

The bench felt that it was not proper to stereotype people from a section of society with a character in the drama and show them as people addicted to vices. It will do more harm than good, it said. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the ban on Chintamani, has affected the livelihood of artistes and it is in violation of their fundamental rights. 

Responding to it, the court said fundamental rights are not just limited to artistes, but also people who have been at the receiving end. Government Pleader P Subhash said they got evidence as to how the Arya Vysya suffered due to it.

Senior advocate M Venkataramana, appearing on behalf of Arya Vysyas, said Chintamani play was written in 1923 based on the prevailing social circumstances. However, such circumstance are not prevalent now. Further hearing was adjourned to December 29.

