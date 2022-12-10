Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor presents Koushal-2022 awards to students

The competition was conducted exclusively for students of the government schools in which, 55,012 students from 2,431 schools from all 26 districts have participated.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan attended as a chief guest in the State-level Koushal-2022 awards presentation programme held at School of Planning and Architecture auditorium in Vijayawada on Friday.

The Koushal-2022 is a State-level science talent test, which is being jointly conducted by Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali (BVM) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology. The competition was conducted exclusively for students of the government schools in which, 55,012 students from 2,431 schools from all 26 districts have participated.

The governor presented awards to winners and congratulated them. BVM has been patronised by great Indian scientists like Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and many other eminent scientists, he said. Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia and others officials were present.

