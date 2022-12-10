Former CBI JD to contest from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana has said he will contest again from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Lakshminarayana said he took the decision to contest from Vizag following representations from various sections of people. But, he is yet to choose the party to contest the elections.

However, social media was more active than him about his possible choice, the former CBI JD said. He did not rule out contesting the elections as an independent. He said Vizag got the distinction of electing Tenneti Viswanadham as an independent. He said he already gave a bond paper on promises made in the last elections. Criminal cases could be filed against him if failed to implement the promises after he was elected.

On the AP reorganisation case, which is pending in the Supreme Court, he said it would be good if two Telugu States are reunified. All parties should sit together to iron out problems, he said.

He said free coaching would be provided to 1,000 candidates, in association with IISC, for constable and SI posts. The State government issued notification for 6,511 constable and SI posts. A written test will be conducted at 38 places, including 21 centres in north Andhra, on Sunday to select 1,000 students to be given coaching for both prelims and the main exam, he explained.

