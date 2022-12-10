Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP-YSRC war of words erupts over ‘Varahi’

Pawan counters YSRC criticism with series of tweets, advises YSRC to concentrate on development not on colours

Published: 10th December 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A war of words erupted over the colour of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s campaign vehicle Varahi. A day after the actor-turned-politician unveiled his campaign vehicle on his official Twitter handle, former Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) pointed out that olive green colour is exclusive to the Indian Army and the MV Act prohibits use of the colour for other vehicles. He also asked Pawan to shed his cinema aura and come to real life.In a series of tweets on Friday, Pawan hit back using  sarcastic language and pictures. His first tweet was

“1st you have stopped my films; in Visakhapatnam U didn’t let me come out of the vehicle & hotel room & forced me to leave the city. In Mangalagiri U didn’t let my car go out, then didn’t let me walk & now the color of vehicle has become an issue. OK, shall I stop breathing? Next...”

It was followed by  “Am I allowed to wear this shirt ‘YCP’? At least…?? With a picture of an olive green (camouflage) shirt was posted. Thereafter another tweet read “YCP, Which green variant is ok for you?? from this picture? A bird’s eye view photo of trees with different shades of green was posted. It was followed by another tweet “Rules R For Pawan Kalyan only “ with pictures of an olive green colour car and a motorcycle.  

Continuing his tweets, the Jana Sena chief posted an advertisement of Onida with its famous phrase ‘Owner’s Pride  Neighbour Envy’.It was followed by “This quote was often quoted in school by our class teacher when students feel jealous and try to damage about other kids things. Proverbs 14:30; “A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones. With sheer jealousy, YCP Bone Structure is getting Rotten Day by Day,” he tweeted.

And he concluded his tweets on the subject with an advice to YSRC to focus on development of the State instead of ticket rates, colours of cars and demolitions, while pointing out that companies are shifting to neighbouring States.In a counter to his comments, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu tweeted that they are not asking Pawan Kalyan to stop breathing, but only to stop taking packages.

