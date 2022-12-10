Salute valour of soldiers: Andhra Pradesh Governor to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the Indian armed forces hold a special place in the hearts of all Indians and the Armed Forces Flag Day is one such special occasion to salute their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order against the external and the internal threats.

Presiding over the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, he said the armed forces personnel not only protect our frontiers but also come to our rescue in difficult situations like internal disturbances and natural calamities. Hence, the nation owes a debt of gratitude to them, he stressed. He appealed to the people to come forward and donate liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is utilised for the welfare of ex-service personnel and their families.

He felicitated Veer Naris D Ishwarya, wife of Lance Naik K Devendran of Chittoor, V Lakshmi, wife of Naik Ramarao of Srikakulam, P Satyakala, wife of sepoy Ch Ramakrishna of East Godavari, and B Mamatha, wife of Sowar D Kiran Kumar Reddy. Battle-disabled soldiers Naik Subhan Sheik, sepoy L Balaji and gallantry award winner sepoy Anjaneyulu Dodda and II World War Veteran N/ORD N Nagabhushanam were also felicitated with a memento and a cash grant of Rs 25,000 each.

The Governor also felicitated V Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector of Eluru district, P Prasanthi, Collector of West Godavari, KVS Prasada Rao, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Eluru and West Godavari districts, for achieving the highest collection for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2021. He presented certificates of appreciation to officials of the Sainik Welfare Department in recognition of their dedicated services for the welfare of ex-service personnel and dependents.

Earlier, the Governor handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh towards his contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also came forward to donate to the Flag Day Fund. Inspired by the appeal made by the Governor, Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector, Chalasani Babu Rajendra Prasad and I Bhogeswara Rao donated Rs 1 lakh each to the Flag Day Fund. Taneti Vanitha, Minister for Home, RP Sisodia and others were present.

