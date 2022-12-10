Home States Andhra Pradesh

Salute valour of soldiers: Andhra Pradesh Governor to people

Earlier, the Governor handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh towards his contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan takes part in Armed Forces Flag Day celebration programme held in Raj Bhavan | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the Indian armed forces hold a special place in the hearts of all Indians and the Armed Forces Flag Day is one such special occasion to salute their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order against the external and the internal threats.

Presiding over the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, he said the armed forces personnel not only protect our frontiers but also come to our rescue in difficult situations like internal disturbances and natural calamities. Hence, the nation owes a debt of gratitude to them, he stressed. He appealed to the people to come forward and donate liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is utilised for the welfare of ex-service personnel and their families.

He felicitated Veer Naris D Ishwarya, wife of Lance Naik K Devendran of Chittoor,  V Lakshmi, wife of Naik Ramarao of Srikakulam, P Satyakala, wife of sepoy Ch Ramakrishna of East Godavari, and B Mamatha, wife of Sowar D Kiran Kumar Reddy. Battle-disabled soldiers Naik Subhan Sheik, sepoy L Balaji and gallantry award winner sepoy Anjaneyulu Dodda and II World War Veteran N/ORD N Nagabhushanam were also felicitated with a memento and a cash grant of Rs 25,000 each.  

The Governor also felicitated V Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector of Eluru district, P Prasanthi, Collector of West Godavari, KVS Prasada Rao, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Eluru and West Godavari districts, for achieving the highest collection for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2021. He presented certificates of appreciation to officials of the Sainik Welfare Department in recognition of their dedicated services for the welfare of ex-service personnel and dependents.

Earlier, the Governor handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh towards his contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also came forward to donate to the Flag Day Fund. Inspired by the appeal made by the Governor,  Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector, Chalasani Babu Rajendra Prasad and I Bhogeswara Rao donated Rs 1 lakh each to the Flag Day Fund. Taneti Vanitha, Minister for Home, RP Sisodia and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Armed Forces Flag Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp