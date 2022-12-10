Strive for upliftment of minorities: Union Ministry Secretary Bhatia

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mukhmeet S Bhatia, Secretary, Union Ministry of Minority Welfare, urged officials to strive for the uplift of minorities by effectively implementing various welfare schemes of the Centre and the State government. Holding a review meeting with the officials of the minority welfare department at the Secretariat on Friday, Bhatia took stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes intended for the uplift of minorities. The Union Secretary enquired about the implementation of the Central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarships. He also reviewed the implementation of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Overseas Vidya Scheme, YSR Shadi Tohfa and other schemes being implemented by the State government agencies like the AP Minorities Welfare Corporation and Wakf Board for the benefit of minorities. AP Minorities Welfare Secretary AMD Imtiaz, Director GC Kishore Kumar and other officials were present. Later, Bhatia called on Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy.