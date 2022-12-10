TDP chief promises a better deal to minorities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the ruling YSRC is claiming that it has the support minorities, the opposition TDP seems to be making all-out efforts to lure the minorities stating that it is the previous TDP, which implemented several schemes for their uplift.

Interacting with minorities at Ponnur on Friday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu listed out the welfare schemes launched by the previous Telugu Desam government and cancelled by the present YSRC regime. In 1995, the Minorities Corporation was set up keeping in view the welfare of Muslims. Later, Urdu was recognised as the second official language in the erstwhile united AP.

Haj House was constructed in Hyderabad for the benefit of pilgrims, besides extending financial assistance to perform Haj. A Urdu University was established in Hyderabad. After the bifurcation of the State, another Urdu University was set up in Kurnool, Naidu said.

It was the previous TDP regime that provided Ramzan Tohfa to over 10 lakh Muslims and even extended Sankranti Kanuka to the Muslim community. The YSRC government has failed to continue the marriage scheme for the benefit of boys and girls hailing from poor families, he alleged.

Taking a dig at the YSRC government for making SSC qualification mandatory to avail the benefit of Shadi Thofa scheme, the TDP chief pointed out that the YSRC government did not apply the basic qualification criterion to ministers and advisors. Besides promising to revive all the schemes meant for minorities once the TDP is back to power in the State, Naidu said steps would also be taken to protect Wakf land from encroachment.

Later in the day, he interacted with the party activists. The TDP chief exhorted them to work hard at the field level and explain the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts to people. As part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’, the TDP chief addressed a roadshow in Bapatla and launched a broadside against Jagan for his failure to curb the price rise of essential goods.

VIJAYAWADA: While the ruling YSRC is claiming that it has the support minorities, the opposition TDP seems to be making all-out efforts to lure the minorities stating that it is the previous TDP, which implemented several schemes for their uplift. Interacting with minorities at Ponnur on Friday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu listed out the welfare schemes launched by the previous Telugu Desam government and cancelled by the present YSRC regime. In 1995, the Minorities Corporation was set up keeping in view the welfare of Muslims. Later, Urdu was recognised as the second official language in the erstwhile united AP. Haj House was constructed in Hyderabad for the benefit of pilgrims, besides extending financial assistance to perform Haj. A Urdu University was established in Hyderabad. After the bifurcation of the State, another Urdu University was set up in Kurnool, Naidu said. It was the previous TDP regime that provided Ramzan Tohfa to over 10 lakh Muslims and even extended Sankranti Kanuka to the Muslim community. The YSRC government has failed to continue the marriage scheme for the benefit of boys and girls hailing from poor families, he alleged. Taking a dig at the YSRC government for making SSC qualification mandatory to avail the benefit of Shadi Thofa scheme, the TDP chief pointed out that the YSRC government did not apply the basic qualification criterion to ministers and advisors. Besides promising to revive all the schemes meant for minorities once the TDP is back to power in the State, Naidu said steps would also be taken to protect Wakf land from encroachment. Later in the day, he interacted with the party activists. The TDP chief exhorted them to work hard at the field level and explain the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts to people. As part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’, the TDP chief addressed a roadshow in Bapatla and launched a broadside against Jagan for his failure to curb the price rise of essential goods.