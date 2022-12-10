YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, complaint lodged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The official Twitter handle of the ruling YSRC was hacked by unknown persons in the wee hours of Saturday. The YSRC social media wing was shocked after seeing tweets related to crypto currency and social media posts on its Twitter handle. YSRC social media wing chief Gurrampati Devendra Reddy swung into action and immediately contacted the Twitter technical team to restore it. It has around 8,24,000 followers.

Meanwhile, a formal complaint was lodged in the cybercrime police station. In his Facebook post, Devendra Reddy stated that the YSRC Twitter account was suspected to have been hacked after midnight and they initiated steps to prevent the damage after getting information from ground level.

The unidentified hacker did not demand any ransom, but changed the YSRC Twitter account profile picture and operator’s name to NFT millionaire. The hacker shared many posts related to cryptos and NFT. “We are in touch with the Twitter technical team and the account is likely to be restored by Sunday evening. It is purely a handiwork of hackers and we are not suspecting anyone behind the incident,” Devendra Reddy told TNIE.

Meanwhile, YSRC social media wing activists sent alerts to all the party leaders in the districts about the development and asked them to refrain from posting anything till the official account was restored.

