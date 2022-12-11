Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Probation for 16,000 secretariat staff demanded

Led by AP JAC Amaravati chief Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, the association leaders met the department secretary on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him on issues pertaining to the staff.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Village/Ward Secretariat Employees Association has appealed to the State government to declare probation for around 16,000 staff recruited through the second notification,  besides providing transfer facility to them.

Led by AP JAC Amaravati chief Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, the association leaders met the department secretary on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him on issues pertaining to the staff. They also sought allotment of special room for digital assistant, ward education secretary and data processing secretary in secretariats.

