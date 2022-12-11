Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Mandous: Seven fishermen stranded in sea near Prakasam wait to be rescued

Two km from the coast, the stranded fishermen contacted the villagers of Voolapallem after much difficulty and were guided towards the shore.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Rescue operations have been taken up near Singarayakonda mandal in Prakasam after a group of seven fishermen, belonging to Vodarevu village near Chirala in Bapatla district, lost their way in rough seas while returning home after receiving cyclone alert.

High tides and wind are understood to be the reason for their plight. Adding to their woes, one engine of their twin-engine boat has malfunctioned. Even as Cyclone Mandous was making landfall near Mamallapuram, the fishermen saw the coastline at Voollapalem village in Singarayakonda mandal on Saturday morning, bringing relief to their worried families, who had by then alerted marine police and the coast guard.

Two km from the coast, the stranded fishermen contacted the villagers of Voolapallem after much difficulty and were guided towards the shore. They anchored their boat about one km from Voollapallem coast and are waiting to be rescued.

Marine Police CI K Srinivasa Rao and staff, Singarayakonda CI Ranganath, SI Firoze Fathima, local government officials and fishermen, along with NDRF teams, are monitoring the high tide situation and trying their best to bring all the seven fishermen safely to the shore.

“We have called for a motorized big vessel from Nizampatnam harbour and another one from Krishnapatnam port. We hope we will be able to rescue all the fishermen by tonight,” CI Ranganath said.

