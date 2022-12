By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dynastic politics in the State is the main reason for IT firms not coming to Andhra Pradesh, felt BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said, “Neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh governments are concerned about the people’s interests. They are more worried about their family interests and the kickbacks they get from mega development projects.” GVL asserted that the BJP landslide in Gujarat elections will be seen throughout the country in 2024.

