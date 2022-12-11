Home States Andhra Pradesh

Instead of speaking on reunification, focus on ryot suicides: Naidu to YSRC

The anti-farmer policies being pursued by the YSRC government was pushing small and marginal ryots into a deep debt trap.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

(TDP) supremo and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing serious concern over rising number of farmer suicides in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday slammed the YSRC government for talking about reunification of Andhra Pradesh by ignoring serious public issues.The State, which created a history once in agriculture and aquaculture production, had witnessed 1,673 farmer suicides in the past three-and-a-half years, Naidu mentioned in a series of tweets.

The anti-farmer policies being pursued by the YSRC government was pushing small and marginal ryots into a deep debt trap. “The government’s failure to ensure MSP for agricultural produce and withdrawal of farm subsidies are forcing farmers to resort to the extreme step. The government’s vengeful attitude towards the common man and harassment of people for no reason, are also resulting in a large number of suicides in the State,” he observed.

Instead of focusing on resolving people’s problems, the YSRC government is irresponsibly making statements on reunification of Andhra Pradesh, which is not in their hands.YSRC leaders, who failed to open their mouths on the funds which are due to the State as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, are now making statements on reunification of AP only to mislead the people. “In fact, the State has suffered more loss due to YSRC rule rather than the bifurcation,” Naidu tweeted.

Extend aid to cyclone-affected farmers: TDP

The State government should have been more vigilant in view of the intensity of Cyclone Mandous to mitigate loss of property, felt TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. In a statement issued on Saturday, said adequate number of relief camps should be arranged for the people evacuated from low-lying areas in view of the cyclone. Enough handholding should be given to the cyclone affected paddy farmers and discoloured paddy should be procured at support price, he said.

