Moderate rains lash Tirupati after Mandous crosses coast

Waterogging reported at Auto Nagar, Lakshmipuram circle, Ramanuja circle, Leela Mahal, Karakambadi Road.

Published: 11th December 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Three-decade old tree fell on a car in Tirupati on Saturday due to rains. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Moderate rains with subdued intensity continued to lash Tirupati city after Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As per APSDPS website, Tirupati received 109.25 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.Heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds on Friday night wreaked havoc in the low-lying areas with several trees and electric poles being uprooted, disrupting power supply and throwing life out of gear for the residents of the temple town.

Waterlogging of up to two feet was reported at Auto Nagar, Lakshmipuram circle, Ramanuja circle, Leela Mahal circle, Karakambadi Road and other low-lying areas after the silted stormwater drains obstructed the free flow of rainwater and caused severe inconvenience to motorists and denizens living in these areas.Further, rainwater entered houses at Jai Bhim Colony where the residents were provided with food and drinking water by the authorities of the municipal corporation.

Due to gale winds, a decades-old tree fell on a car partially parked on a road, damaging the car as well as an electricity transformer and electric wires at Kennedy Nagar on Friday night.On Saturday morning, Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, along with civic officials, inspected the waterlogged roads and took stock of the situation at cyclone-affected Lakshmipuram circle, Padmavathi Puram and Ramanuja circle.

Further, the civic staff were pressed in to desilt the clogged drains as they were overflowing. They also cleared the branches of uprooted trees on roads across the city.Devotees and citizens thronged Malwadi Gundam waterfalls at Kapila Theertham temple as water gushed in full spate, providing a cynosure view.

Malwadi gundam falls in full spate

Devotees and citizens thronged Malwadi Gundam waterfalls at Kapila Theertham temple as water gushed in full spate, providing a cynosure view. For a brief time on Saturday, authorities restricted the entry of devotees inside the temple owing to the intensity of water flowing down the hills.

