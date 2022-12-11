No compromise on special category status promised to Andhra Pradesh: APCC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress will not compromise on the special category status promised to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation and continue its fight to achieve it, said APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju. Addressing a press conference, his first after assuming charge as the APCC president, Rudraraju said shortly the party will hold a three-day brainstorming session like Udaipur to chalk out the future course of action.

He alleged that both the ruling and opposition parties in the State were fear the BJP and ignoring the State interests. “It is only Congress that can fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-people policies and the BJP, he asserted.

Rudraraju said where ever there is a need, committees will be reconstituted to further strengthen the party in the State. “We are allocating 50% of seats in the party to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and at the same time to inculcate leadership qualities, training programmes for the party activists will be conducted,” he said.Meawnhile, Ch Devakumar Reddy has been appointed the party assets protection committee chairman.

