YSRC, TDP hesitant to implead in case: Undavalli Arunkumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “It is surprising to me that the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP make statements in every meeting that bifurcation of the State was unconstitutional. But they are not coming forward to implead in the petition I filed in the Supreme Court with respect to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” said former Congress MP Undavalli Arunkumar.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the former MP, however, said his purpose was served with YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s observation that "If there is a possibility of reversing the wheel of time or the Supreme Court directs merger of the two States as bifurcation was not done in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution, we will be the first to welcome it."

Responding to Undavalli’s demand, Sajjala clarified that the YSRC as well as the YSRC-led State government would like the two States to come together if there is such a possibility... "since it is not possible after this many years of bifurcation, they want to fight for justice to the State and resolution of pending issues (of AP Reorganisation Act)."

Undavalli said, “Every citizen of India has the right to challenge the issue, if he is pained or hurt by the government policy or Act. I was deeply shocked over the way in which the State was bifurcated. Hence, I filed the petition in the apex court with respect to the AP Reorganisation Act. It is my right. My appeal is whether bifurcation of the State is constitutionally correct or not.”

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “It is surprising to me that the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP make statements in every meeting that bifurcation of the State was unconstitutional. But they are not coming forward to implead in the petition I filed in the Supreme Court with respect to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” said former Congress MP Undavalli Arunkumar. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the former MP, however, said his purpose was served with YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s observation that "If there is a possibility of reversing the wheel of time or the Supreme Court directs merger of the two States as bifurcation was not done in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution, we will be the first to welcome it." Responding to Undavalli’s demand, Sajjala clarified that the YSRC as well as the YSRC-led State government would like the two States to come together if there is such a possibility... "since it is not possible after this many years of bifurcation, they want to fight for justice to the State and resolution of pending issues (of AP Reorganisation Act)." Undavalli said, “Every citizen of India has the right to challenge the issue, if he is pained or hurt by the government policy or Act. I was deeply shocked over the way in which the State was bifurcated. Hence, I filed the petition in the apex court with respect to the AP Reorganisation Act. It is my right. My appeal is whether bifurcation of the State is constitutionally correct or not.”