Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP hesitant to implead in case: Undavalli Arunkumar

Responding to Undavalli’s demand, Sajjala clarified that the YSRC as well as the YSRC-led State government would like the two States to come together if there is such a possibility.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Undavalli Arunkumar. (Photo | Twitter,)

Undavalli Arunkumar. (Photo | Twitter,)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “It is surprising to me that the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP make statements in every meeting that bifurcation of the State was unconstitutional. But they are not coming forward to implead in the petition I filed in the Supreme Court with respect to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” said former Congress MP Undavalli Arunkumar.   

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the former MP, however, said his purpose was served with YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s observation that "If there is a possibility of reversing the wheel of time or the Supreme Court directs merger of the two States as bifurcation was not done in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution, we will be the first to welcome it."

Responding to Undavalli’s demand, Sajjala clarified that the YSRC as well as the YSRC-led State government would like the two States to come together if there is such a possibility... "since it is not possible after this many years of bifurcation, they want to fight for justice to the State and resolution of pending issues (of AP Reorganisation Act)."

Undavalli said, “Every citizen of India has the right to challenge the issue, if he is pained or hurt by the government policy or Act. I was deeply shocked over the way in which the  State was bifurcated. Hence, I filed the petition in the apex court with respect to the AP Reorganisation Act. It is my right. My appeal is whether bifurcation of the State is constitutionally correct or not.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undavalli Arunkumar Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act YSRC TDP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp