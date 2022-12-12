Home States Andhra Pradesh

Early detection key to win against cancer: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Over 300 surgeons attended the programme and winners of the quiz competition organised on minimal access surgery on December 9 were honoured with certificates and prizes.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan releasing a book in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that cancer is one of the common causes of death globally, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said early identification is key to success in cancer treatment.He observed that smoking, alcohol consumption and environmental factors are the leading causes of cancer.   

He attended a programme on ‘A Day with Master in Surgery Dr Palanivelu’ as chief guest on Sunday and also released a first-of-its -kind book in Indian medical literature, ‘Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery’ elaborating on laparoscopic and robotic cancer surgery.

The programme, organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), was held in honour of Dr Palanivelu, a renowned gastroenterologist and cancer surgeon, who was recently conferred Honoris Causa by the Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Congratulating Dr Palanivelu, who has also been awarded with the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award twice, Governor Harichandan expressed that the entire medical fraternity was proud of him for rising to a position of eminence as a world-renowned surgeon from a humble agriculture background.

The Governor appreciated Dr Palanivelu for establishing GEM Foundation for taking up research in cancer, training doctors and caring for the poor, and performing free cancer surgeries for patients who do not have access to proper healthcare.

He lauded Dr Palanivelu for introducing the technique of thoracoscopic esophagectomy for cancer of the oesophagus and laparoscopic Whipple operation for cancer of the pancreas to the world.Over 300 surgeons attended the programme and winners of the quiz competition organised on minimal access surgery on December 9 were honoured with certificates and prizes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Cancer Early detection
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp