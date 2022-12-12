Early detection key to win against cancer: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that cancer is one of the common causes of death globally, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said early identification is key to success in cancer treatment.He observed that smoking, alcohol consumption and environmental factors are the leading causes of cancer.

He attended a programme on ‘A Day with Master in Surgery Dr Palanivelu’ as chief guest on Sunday and also released a first-of-its -kind book in Indian medical literature, ‘Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery’ elaborating on laparoscopic and robotic cancer surgery.

The programme, organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), was held in honour of Dr Palanivelu, a renowned gastroenterologist and cancer surgeon, who was recently conferred Honoris Causa by the Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Congratulating Dr Palanivelu, who has also been awarded with the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award twice, Governor Harichandan expressed that the entire medical fraternity was proud of him for rising to a position of eminence as a world-renowned surgeon from a humble agriculture background.

The Governor appreciated Dr Palanivelu for establishing GEM Foundation for taking up research in cancer, training doctors and caring for the poor, and performing free cancer surgeries for patients who do not have access to proper healthcare.

He lauded Dr Palanivelu for introducing the technique of thoracoscopic esophagectomy for cancer of the oesophagus and laparoscopic Whipple operation for cancer of the pancreas to the world.Over 300 surgeons attended the programme and winners of the quiz competition organised on minimal access surgery on December 9 were honoured with certificates and prizes.

