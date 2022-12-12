Home States Andhra Pradesh

No future for TDP as its chapter is closed, says Sajjala

Sajjala said Naidu and TDP leaders were daydreaming of coming back to power in the State.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said the people of Andhra Pradesh had rejected the TDP in 2019 itself and there is no future for it. “The TDP chapter is closed. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are hoping for a revival, which is not going to happen in the next elections. TDP is on ventilator now,’’ remarked Sajjala, who visited Anantapur to participate in a private programme.

Sajjala said Naidu and TDP leaders were daydreaming of coming back to power in the State. “The reality is completely different. People are reminiscing the bad days of TDP regime whenever they look at Naidu. They do not want Naidu to become chief minister again,’’ Sajjala asserted. “YSRC has the blessings of the people as it is implementing a slew of welfare schemes, which are reaching 90% of the people in the State. The results of byelections have proved it,’’ he averred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy TDP Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp