No future for TDP as its chapter is closed, says Sajjala

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said the people of Andhra Pradesh had rejected the TDP in 2019 itself and there is no future for it. “The TDP chapter is closed. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are hoping for a revival, which is not going to happen in the next elections. TDP is on ventilator now,’’ remarked Sajjala, who visited Anantapur to participate in a private programme.

Sajjala said Naidu and TDP leaders were daydreaming of coming back to power in the State. “The reality is completely different. People are reminiscing the bad days of TDP regime whenever they look at Naidu. They do not want Naidu to become chief minister again,’’ Sajjala asserted. “YSRC has the blessings of the people as it is implementing a slew of welfare schemes, which are reaching 90% of the people in the State. The results of byelections have proved it,’’ he averred.

