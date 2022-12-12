Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag to host three G20 conferences in February, April

A total of 37 seminars on finance, agriculture, environment, education and health would be conducted during the conferences.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:41 AM

Indian G20 Presidency logo

Indian G20 Presidency logo (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny has been chosen to host three conferences of the G20 summit in February and April. A series of meetings have been proposed in the next 11 months across the country as a prelude to India taking over the reins of G20. A proposal to hold 200 conferences in 56 cities on various subjects has been submitted.

The conferences in Visakhapatnam are scheduled to be held on February 3, 4 and April 24. A total of 37 seminars on finance, agriculture, environment, education and health would be conducted during the conferences.

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter on Sunday and said it was heartening to note that Vizag will be hosting conferences of G20. He said prestigious events such as G20 conferences will help put Vizag on the world map.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath opined that the G20 conferences and the proposed Global Investors’ Summit will certainly give a fillip to development of the State, particularly Vizag.
Meanwhile, the district administration has already begun arrangements as a number of delegates, including finance ministers, foreign affairs ministers and central bank governors may attend the meetings.

District collector A Mallikarjun has issued instructions to various officials in this regard. As many as 15 committees have been formed for making arrangements for the G20 conferences in the city. Rooms in all star hotels have been reserved for delegates. Joint collector K Viswanathan has been appointed as nodal officer at the district level.

As the Union minister for Culture is hosting dinners and excursions for G20 delegates to the monuments in the cities where the conferences are to be held, it is to be seen which historic sites the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would develop in the State, especially near Visakhapatnam. A half-day visit will be organised for delegates to Charminar and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad when the conference would be held in Telangana, sources said.

