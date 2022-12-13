Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra High Court reserves orders on CBI probe plea

Government pleader V Maheshwar Reddy said there is no need for a CBI probe into the case and the State police is doing a fair inquiry into the murder. 

Published: 13th December 2022 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Monday reserved its order on the petition filed by the parents of V Subrahmanyam, former driver of MLC Anantha Babu, to hand over the murder probe to the CBI. The MLC is the main accused in the murder case.

J Sravan Kumar, counsel of Subrahmanyam’s parents Nukaratnam and Satyanarayana, said the couple does not have confidence in the investigation by the State police as an MLC is involved in the case. The wife of the accused was not questioned by police in the case, he said.

Anantha  Babu’s counsel C Raghu said the petitioners’ allegations against the MLC were baseless. After hearing all the sides, the court reserved its orders.

