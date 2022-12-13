Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra teen duped of Rs 16 lakh via fake organ trading site

After spending the money, she started looking for means to deposit the same into her father’s bank account.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified cyber fraudsters duped a nursing student of Rs 16.48 lakh through a fake organ donation platform. The 16-year-old, a native of Phirangipuram mandal in Guntur district, was studying in Hyderabad.

Elaborating on the case, police said the student spent a sum of Rs 2 lakh from her father’s bank account without informing him. Her father had recently taken a loan of Rs 16 lakh and gave his phone to the girl for online classes. 

After spending the money, she started looking for means to deposit the same into her father’s bank account. She learnt that she could make a lot of money through organ trading. A few days later, she received a link for emergency kidney trading. Curious to get more details, she opened the link and submitted her details. 

She was demanded to pay Rs 10,000 as registration fee, following which the fraudsters informed her that she had been chosen for kidney trading and would be paid Rs 6 crore for the same. Although she was aware that organ trading is illegal, the teenager was desperate to get money and so agreed to their terms. 

The fraudsters then deceived her into believing that they had credited Rs 3 crore and further demanded her to pay `16 lakh, if she wanted the rest of the Rs 3 crore. The girl conceded and paid the sum.

As days passed, she grew suspicious and demanded them to return her money. The fraudsters then asked her to come to Delhi and collect the money. She went to Delhi alone in October, but failed to find the given address and returned empty handed. She then realised that she had been duped. 

On realising that a huge sum was missing from his bank account, the girl’s father demanded an explanation from her. Afraid of the consequences, she fled to her friend’s house at Kanchikacherla village in Krishna district.  

SP: FIR will be registered soon 

The teenager’s parents then filed a police report to find her. After police found her, she explained the entire incident to them. Meanwhile, the fraudsters demanded her to pay `1.5 lakh. Following this, the girl and her father filed a complaint with Guntur SP Arif Hafeez during the Spandana grievance programme held here on Monday. peaking to TNIE, Arif Hafiz said an FIR will be registered and the matter will be taken up on priority. 

FIR WILL BE REGISTERED, SAYS GUNTUR SP
Speaking to TNIE, Arif Hafiz said an FIR will be registered and the matter will be taken up on priority. He also explained that regular awareness programmes regarding such cybercrimes are being taken up daily in Guntur district to educate the public 
 

